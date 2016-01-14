While it might seem as though Oscar buzz has been in the air since last year's ceremony wrapped up, it was only this week that the world finally found out which actors, actresses, and behind-the-lens stars made the cut.
For a full list of who is up for what, check out our complete coverage list. The nominees have already started responding to the honor, across social media and the press.
"I'm unbelievably honored and excited to be recognized by the Academy, and even more thrilled to share this honor with Lenny Abrahamson, Emma Donoghue and the entire Room family of filmmakers, cast, and crew," Brie Larson — who was selected as a candidate in the Best Actress category for her performance in Room — said in an official statement to E!. "I'm so lucky and humbled to be a part of this beautiful story, in a once-in-a-lifetime role. Congratulations to my fellow nominees. Truly, I am very grateful this morning."
Alicia Vikander had a bit of a stressful time uncovering her nomination. "I just woke up and I was trying to look at the live thing, and as soon as it came up for the Best Supporting Actress category, my Wi-Fi just went off, " she explained. "And then I got a call and I was really nervous to pick it up." No need to be anxious, it turns out: Vikander was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in The Danish Girl.
Jennifer Lawrence — who, at 25, nabbed her fourth nomination, for Best Actress in Joy — had the following to say: "I am beyond grateful and humbled by this nomination. I feel incredibly honored to be recognized among the other amazing women in this category. Joy is an incredibly inspiring story about an ordinary woman who does extraordinary things."
"For me, working with David O. Russell has been nothing short of extraordinary," she went on, "and I share this nomination with him as well as our incredible supporting cast. I could not be more proud to be a part of this film and thankful to the producers and Fox for their unyielding support."
Jennifer Jason Leigh, nominated for her part in The Hateful Eight, got the word first thing this morning. "This is incredible news to wake up to. I am thrilled. I didn't think the experience of working with Quentin and this cast could get any more rewarding....to get this recognition for this role is such a joy."
Saoirse Ronan got word of her nomination for Best Actress literally when she woke up today. "I was asleep," she explained this morning. "My mom ran into me, tears streaming down her face, so I knew it was either good news or bad news, and it was the best news ever. We're delighted."
And of course, Leo DiCaprio had something to say about his Best Actor nomination, for his role in The Revenant. ""I am so grateful to the Academy for their recognition of this film. Making The Revenant was one of the most rewarding and collaborative experiences of my life. None of this would have been possible without Alejandro's talent, vision, and determination. Our dedicated crew also deserves to share in this moment. Together, they have created a truly unique cinematic experience. Congratulations to all of my fellow nominees this season. Thank you to the Academy."
But it was perhaps DiCaprio's director, Alejandro González Iñárritu, who had the best plan for celebrating his own nomination. "I am in London and just heard the good news! We gave it our all on this film and this appreciation from the Academy means a lot to me and my colleagues who made it possible," he shared. "Champagne and mezcal will run tonight!"
