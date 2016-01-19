2016 Is The Year We Can All Eat Like Gwyneth



“I just had someone say to me, “I never would have thought of making a mushroom pho,” Bittman says. “What we’re finding is that people find this food exciting, that they did not expect that we could come up with the kind of stuff we’re coming up with. And by the way, we can go much further than we’re going.”



Indeed, for me, an avowed non-vegan, it’s fascinating to find out how far plant-based foods have outgrown the salad bowl. But while chewing on a slice of pepper jack at Vromage, and noticing how the red pepper separates from the cheese-like base in a way that Trader Joe’s version never would, one phrase stuck in my mind: “Nice place to visit, but wouldn’t want to live here.” At least not full-time. I’m all for eating more vegetables and never met a Persian cucumber I didn’t like. But I’ll choose real meatballs over the grainy “vegan field loaf” version served at Crossroads Kitchen every time. There simply isn’t enough evidence to convince me that abandoning animal products altogether is going to help the world. But this vegan-once-in-a-while thing? I like the idea, and food entrepreneurs are finally helping me to substitute in vegan fare without feeling deprived. “Part time vegan seems to be as good a description as any,” says Bittman, who counts himself in this category. “Whatever name you want to put on it, it’s clearly a trend that’s here to stay.”