Chelsea Handler sure decided to get into the Netflix documentary game at the right time. While her upcoming original four-part docu-series Chelsea Does may not send viewers into a conspiracy theory frenzy à la Making a Murderer, they will get to watch the comedian and author immersed in different scenarios, including ingesting a variety of drugs.
In the show — which will debut on Netflix on January 23 — Handler explores a variety of hot topics that interest her, from marriage to racism, from Silicon Valley to, yep, mind-altering substances. The trailer for the Chelsea Does: Drugs episode has just been released, and it looks as fascinating as it does funny.
Yes, you see Handler tripping out on Ayahuasca in Peru and smoking weed with the one and only Willie Nelson, but she's also learning the science behind the drugs and the effects they have.
It looks like Chelsea Does will also offer a glimpse into Handler's personal life, introducing us to some of her friends (unfortunately, there's no sign of Jennifer Aniston...yet) and her adorable dog.
Check out the trailer, below.
