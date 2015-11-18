By her own admission, Chelsea Handler hasn't had a whole lot going on lately. The former late-night host and stand-up comedian has been flying a bit under the radar. (Evidence: We haven't seen her share a naked selfie since August.)
But Handler is officially coming back — this time, to Netflix, in a new four-part documentary film series which will find her tackling tough topics in her trademark snarky style. Chelsea Does will features its eponymous star delving into everything from marriage and drugs to racism and the rapid growth of Silicon Valley.
Each installment of the unscripted series is directed by Oscar- and Emmy-nominee Eddie Schmidt (This Film Is Not Yet Rated, Valentine Road) and produced by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Best of Enemies). Chelsea Does will premiere in January 2016; the exact date has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for further details, and watch the trailer for the new series, below.
