Is Ariana Grande Changing The Name Of Her Upcoming Album?

Ariana Grande might have broken major news on her Twitter yesterday when she took “Moonlight” out of her bio.
The word was long rumored to be the title of her upcoming album. But it's apparently been shoved aside in favor of some other alternatives. Fans asked her to “spill the tea,” but Grande wouldn’t oblige.
I've been debating. it's between "" and another.......... they're my 2 favorite titles and songs. it's v hard. https://t.co/A1kROHGfQQ— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 12, 2016
I promise that as soon as I make up my mind, y'all will know. 🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨🌨 https://t.co/ZgbB36ign3— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 12, 2016
(it has nothing to do with snow I just love the weather emojis)— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 12, 2016
She also tweeted that she had picked out a color for the inside of her booth.
the decision has indeed been made!! #thinkpink https://t.co/IZQUaePsjl— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 12, 2016
That’s a reference to the new booth handmade by rumored Grande sweetie Ricky Alvarez. The Grande romantic situation is a mystery despite seemingly unfounded rumors that she’s getting back with ex Nathan Sykes after they recorded a duet.
So much mystery surrounding Ms. Grande. You’ll know more as soon as we do.
Advertisement