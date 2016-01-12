Trader Joe's Just Added The BEST New Product To Its Freezer Section

Not only are churros absolutely delicious, but they remind us of the good old days when we bought the oversized ones at amusement parks. Sadly, we don't get to eat them that often anymore. Unless you're lucky enough to live in Spain or you happen to know of a great churro spot (if you do, we want to know about it!). But, thanks to Trader Joe's, our dreams of snacking on the sugary, fried treat at home in our PJs have officially come true. The grocery store always seems to know what frozen food items we covet most and the release of its latest product is no different.
Mini Cinnamon Sugar Churros are one of TJ's new January items. They are frozen (yes, sorry, you'll have to use your microwave), but they do come with a packet of cinnamon sugar. Trader Joe's suggests serving them, "as dessert with coffee or tea; stick a couple in a bowl of ice cream, or dip them in hot fudge or caramel sauce." Or you could could always do all of the above!
