Will Leonardo DiCaprio ever settle down and allow us all to see him as Daddy DiCaprio?
Can you even imagine the level of adorable a mini-Leo would be?
In a shocking moment of truth, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, The Revenant actor revealed... nothing.
"Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this? If it happens, it happens," he said, in true Pussy Posse fashion.
"I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted. But yeah. I don't know. To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood."
He has been pretty persistent with his ambivalence toward starting a family. We can also understand his worry with being "misquoted" and "misunderstood," especially after that viral moment with Gaga at the Golden Globes. Not to mention he has the whole world's environmental problems weighing down on him right now, too.
But come on, Leo. Make it happen.
Can you even imagine the level of adorable a mini-Leo would be?
In a shocking moment of truth, during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, The Revenant actor revealed... nothing.
"Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this? If it happens, it happens," he said, in true Pussy Posse fashion.
"I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted. But yeah. I don't know. To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood."
He has been pretty persistent with his ambivalence toward starting a family. We can also understand his worry with being "misquoted" and "misunderstood," especially after that viral moment with Gaga at the Golden Globes. Not to mention he has the whole world's environmental problems weighing down on him right now, too.
But come on, Leo. Make it happen.
Advertisement
Imagine a bunch of these running around, crusading to save the planet. Win-win situation.
Advertisement