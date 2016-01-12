Hannibal may be off the air, but the real world effects of the title character appear to be everlasting. (No, we’re not talking about Uzo Aduba’s awesome (albeit brief) turn as the villain.)
The couple that live in the house used as Buffalo Bill’s combination murder shack and human skin tannery in The Silence of the Lambs, the second film to feature Hannibal Lecter, are currently struggling to sell the property.
We’ve heard of real murder houses having money knocked off their price, but this is something else. The asking rate has gone down from $300,000 to $250,000, a precipitous drop that comes despite the property’s number-two-most-viewed ranking on realtor.com, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Some other potential price depressants include its sole bathroom — to go with four bedrooms — and location about an hour southeast of Pittsburgh.
"Even though it's got notoriety, location still is a big deal," Erik Gunther, senior editor and expert on unique homes for Realtor.com, told the AP.
Though some of the home’s rooms were used in the film, there is not a murder pit in the basement. Presumably, one would have to build one’s own.
