Michael Galeota has died at age 31, TMZ confirmed Monday. Galeota starred in the Disney Channel show The Jersey.
Galeota reportedly entered a hospital last week with abdominal pains. TMZ reports that Galeota left the hospital on Wednesday, and a friend found him unconscious in his Glendale, CA, home on Sunday.
The former Disney Channel star reportedly had a history of health issues, including high blood pressure, hypertension, and diverticulutis. His family has created a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs.
The GoFundMe page has a goal of $25,000, and Galeota's loved ones have raised more than $10,000 so far. One $5,000 donation appears to be from "Shia L.," though there's no confirmation whether the donation is from former Disney star Shia LaBeouf, E! News notes.
The death is currently being treated as due to "natural causes," and Galeota's autopsy is pending, TMZ reports. The star's family members write on the GoFundMe page that Galeota "died peacefully at home."
Galeota reportedly entered a hospital last week with abdominal pains. TMZ reports that Galeota left the hospital on Wednesday, and a friend found him unconscious in his Glendale, CA, home on Sunday.
The former Disney Channel star reportedly had a history of health issues, including high blood pressure, hypertension, and diverticulutis. His family has created a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs.
The GoFundMe page has a goal of $25,000, and Galeota's loved ones have raised more than $10,000 so far. One $5,000 donation appears to be from "Shia L.," though there's no confirmation whether the donation is from former Disney star Shia LaBeouf, E! News notes.
The death is currently being treated as due to "natural causes," and Galeota's autopsy is pending, TMZ reports. The star's family members write on the GoFundMe page that Galeota "died peacefully at home."
Advertisement