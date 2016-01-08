The Golden Globes have always been a rowdier, more casual affair during the high-anxiety awards season. Hosts, presenters, nominees, and winners alike let their hair down and speak more freely at the Globes.
Well, there's a reason celebs' drunkest live-TV moments happen during the Hollywood Foreign Press' main event. Actually, 7,500 reasons. That's how many glasses of Champagne are consumed at the spirited ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The bubbles come courtesy of iconic label Moët & Chandon, as they have for 25 years. There are those adorable mini bottles on the red carpet, an endless supply of bubbly at the tables, flutes in the hands of the hosts, and a backstage bar for presenters.
In 2013, three-time co-host Tina Fey explained the appeal. "Get a bunch of people in a room who don't eat much, give them one drink — it gets good fast." Referring to the 2009 ceremony, Sandra Bullock said, "Probably the best thing about the long, long, long show was the free drinks." Plenty of celebrities have had some embarrassing on-screen moments after imbibing a little too much — read THR's full story or check out the hilarious drunk-reel below to see what too much Champagne and too little dinner can cause.
For the record, this year's host, Ricky Gervais, will be sticking to ale — he's bringing his "special frosty beer mug" onstage with him, THR reports.
