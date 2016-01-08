Winter is coming, just in time for spring.
Game of Thrones got a release date today, along with Veep and Silicon Valley. All three shows will be back on HBO on April 24, at which point the flowers will be in full bloom, the snow will have melted, and we can go back to spending our days inside reading recaps galore.
We all know where Game of Thrones left off, but Veep and Silicon Valley both had cliffhangers of their own. Veep closed the year with Selina Meyer sweating the election results, waiting to hear about her Presidency. Silicon Valley closed the season with Richard being removed from the CEO position of Pied Piper.
Neither of those is the (possible) death of (SPOILER ALE... oh, you probably already know...) Jon Snow, but they are pretty high stakes for comedy series.
Those three return dates are great but don’t forget about HBO’s “other” shows. Vinyl, the Martin Scorsese-helmed series dealing with the record industry in 1970s New York premiering February 14, or Girls, back for its penultimate season on February 21.
