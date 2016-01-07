Story from Pop Culture

Christina Aguilera Shares Passionate, Notebook-Inspired Kiss With Fiancé

Morgan Baila
That ardent, mid-thunderstorm kiss between Allie and Noah in The Notebook is a real classic. "It wasn't over. It still isn't over!" Sigh. It still makes me weak in the knees.

Christina Aguilera appears to have partaken in her own rain-soaked smooch recently, with fiancé Matthew Rutler. The happy couple seems to be vying a cinematic treatment of their own love story.

Are you paying attention, Nicholas Sparks?

The singer shared the Notebook-inspired moment on Instagram yesterday. It finds the two soaking wet and surrounded by rising steam, of course. The Voice coach captioned the snap with a flood of love-themed emojis.

It appears the couple has a thing for inclement weather; they named their daughter, born in 2014, Summer Rain Rutler.

🌧💋💞👏🏻

A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Photo via @xtina.
