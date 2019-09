On top of that, the amount of television I'm watching is a pretty clear barometer of where I'm at emotionally. Dr. Carole Berman, MD, a Beverly Hills-based psychiatrist who specializes in the impact of media on our minds, has some provocative thoughts on the relationship between too much television and mental health. "The viewer is trying to escape life by committing to countless hours of holing up with his TV and hiding," she wrote to me in an email. "Once these hours have been lost in a haze of sleepless isolation...it is even harder to face real life."Reading those words, I immediately recognized that I often binge-watch in that way — to avoid whatever else is going on in my world. In 2015 alone, I revisited four series I've seen many times over: The Sopranos, Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Sex and the City. These days, I can admit that I was in part just trying to escape from the pain of losing my dad in June , and revisiting shows I already knew required little to no energy on my part: I could just zone out and halfheartedly follow along.The truth is, sometimes it's just easier to invest yourself in the arcs of story lines than to actually face down your own life. Even when conflicts don't get wrapped up in a neat little bow, at least TV problems stay at a safe distance.But on the other hand, that means so much of the good, cathartic stuff stays within the screen, too. In other words: While I definitely was happy to see Don Draper find his om place on Mad Men's series finale last year, that warm fuzzy feeling in my heart faded mere minutes after the episode ended. For me, there is no lasting high. The buzz I get from television is ephemeral, dissipating as soon as I switch off the monitor.Which isn't to say that television (or binge-watching, for that matter) doesn't have the potential to make a viewer uncover some real-life truth or triumph. I remember the first time I watched the first season of Californication from beginning to end over a weekend in college. It inspired me: to move to Los Angeles, to start writing, to let just a little bit of recklessness slip into an otherwise ordinary day.But what I have come to realize is that to appreciate what I'm watching — to really dig in, register, and enjoy it — I have to be in the right frame of mind. I spent a lot of time in 2015 avoiding painful things by watching television, when I should have been tuning in because it was truly something I felt like doing.Which brings me back to my New Year's resolutions and reflections: In the early days of January, it seemed bizarre that none of the award-winning television I spent so many hours watching during 2015 came up in my end-of-year recap, simply because of the sheer amount of time I had committed to TV over the last 12 months. I don't want to do a repeat of that at the end of this year, so I've made a decision.From here on out, I'm done binge-watching. I'll still be tuning into my favorite shows, just fewer of them, more mindfully, and in much shorter intervals. And I won't promise that, every once in awhile, a Saturday afternoon packed with a couple hours of catch-up won't sneak in. But next New Year's Eve, when I'm looking back on 2016, I want to feel good about how I divvied up my hours over the past 365 days — and to know that I wasn't just watching, I was enjoying it all and truly paying attention.