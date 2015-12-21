

As a result of Dad's tutelage, neither my sister nor I have ever been picky eaters. It was standard operating procedure for our dad to sweep us off to sushi — a rarity in the Midwest during the '90s — for a father-daughter weeknight date. He delighted in our childhood willingness to eat slimy, unpronounceable, off-the-menu items. We became culinary adventurers. And, of course, we learned Dad's cardinal rule: Always try at least one bite.



He also molded me into a little sous chef, teaching me to chop and dice, tasking my tiny fingers with de-thyming herb twigs. We hit some rough patches here and there (I recall a particular marmalade-chicken situation that went south; pizza saved that day, too). But over the years, Dad got pretty good at cooking. Even now, I'd much prefer to eat something my dad concocted from fridge ingredients than anything on any pro menu, anywhere. And his grill skills? Simply divine.



As I got older, my father schooled me on how to wield a chef's knife and how to make a fish stock. He imparted a love of stinky, expensive trips to Chicago's best cheese shops. Together, we ventured into hidden French pop-up restaurants and tried out rising celebrity chefs' new spots.



But we also did normal food things — like hitting up the grocery store. "Meet my lovely daughter," Dad would say to whomever happened to be standing behind the counter. He'd hold my hand like I was three, when I was 25. When I moved away from home, we often "ate dinner together" over FaceTime. And when I came back, we'd almost always make a pit stop from the airport at Lino's to pick up our favorite pizza — popping the corner pieces into our mouths, giggling the whole ride back to the house.

