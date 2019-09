"The reason that gold-leaf and Cristal were added was because I love all different Champagnes," DelaCruz told First We Feast . "I wanted to add something [to the menu] for the New Year to celebrate how long we have been going."So how much would a dozen of these golden delights cost? About $1,200."I didn’t know people would go and order a dozen [of these] at a time! But then again, it is New York, and there are people willing to put down a grand for a dozen doughnuts," said DelaCruz.If you live in New York and feel like paying a month's rent for 12 edible treats, then head on over to Williamsburg and pick 'em up. And while you're at it, pick up a Manila Social Club Black and Gold Braven Doughnut with IPA beer from Bushwick and 24-karat gold . What's another $100 for your dessert addiction, really?