Have you ever asked yourself, How do one-percenters like their doughnuts? We might just have an answer.
A Filipino restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City, is selling $100 doughnuts that are covered in gold flakes and coated in Champagne. Yes, there's finally a doughnut for people with a sweet tooth who prefer the finer things in life.
A Filipino restaurant in Brooklyn, New York City, is selling $100 doughnuts that are covered in gold flakes and coated in Champagne. Yes, there's finally a doughnut for people with a sweet tooth who prefer the finer things in life.
The Golden Cristal Ube Donut The Manila Social Club presents their infamous gold-ube donut, adorned with icing made with Cristal champagne and filled with an ube mousse, champagne jelly, and covered with 24k Gold. $100 per donut. For more information or to inquire about placing an order, please go to www.ManilaSocialClub.com. #manilasocialclub#williamsburg#newyears#ube#filipinofood#pinoyfood#donuts#goldleaf#champagne#doughnuts#nyc#f52grams#newforkcity#eatmunchies#eeeeeats#cristal#bubbly#bestrestaurants#cheflife#feastagram#buzzfeedfood#filipinofoodmovement#huffposttaste#forkyeah#feedfeed#tastingtable#eater#zagat#dessert#richdessert
Manila Social Club, which is known for its purple Ube Bae Donuts that cost $40 per dozen, has stepped up its doughnut game. The new Golden Cristal Ube doughnut has icing made with Cristal Champagne. Its filling is a mix of mousse and Champagne jelly. And the outside is decked out in 24-karat-gold flakes.
The restaurant has been teasing the doughnuts on Instagram for some time, even sharing images of owner and chef Björn DelaCruz working on one of them.
"The reason that gold-leaf and Cristal were added was because I love all different Champagnes," DelaCruz told First We Feast. "I wanted to add something [to the menu] for the New Year to celebrate how long we have been going."
So how much would a dozen of these golden delights cost? About $1,200.
"I didn’t know people would go and order a dozen [of these] at a time! But then again, it is New York, and there are people willing to put down a grand for a dozen doughnuts," said DelaCruz.
If you live in New York and feel like paying a month's rent for 12 edible treats, then head on over to Williamsburg and pick 'em up. And while you're at it, pick up a Manila Social Club Black and Gold Braven Doughnut with IPA beer from Bushwick and 24-karat gold. What's another $100 for your dessert addiction, really?
Advertisement