This Sunday, stars will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Some will win. Many may be insulted by host Ricky Gervais. It promises to be a rollicking time — as Globes ceremonies often are. Here's hoping that nominated besties Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer are seated at the same table. That will be a hoot.
But what do the Globes actually mean? The awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of some 90 foreign journalists. That means the people choosing the Globes winners aren't the same industry insiders voting on who will get Oscars, so they're a less reliable predictor of Academy Award winners than the guilds. Still, the Globes are often where frontrunners cement their status by winning people over with charming speeches. In this up-in-the air race, anything can help.
So, who will go home with a trophy? Will Leo start demolishing the competition? Will Spotlight triumph? The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. For now, here are our educated guesses, which you should feel free to use when devising your own strategy for winning your Globes pool. Onward!
But what do the Globes actually mean? The awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of some 90 foreign journalists. That means the people choosing the Globes winners aren't the same industry insiders voting on who will get Oscars, so they're a less reliable predictor of Academy Award winners than the guilds. Still, the Globes are often where frontrunners cement their status by winning people over with charming speeches. In this up-in-the air race, anything can help.
So, who will go home with a trophy? Will Leo start demolishing the competition? Will Spotlight triumph? The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. For now, here are our educated guesses, which you should feel free to use when devising your own strategy for winning your Globes pool. Onward!