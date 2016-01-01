Demi Lovato Ushers In 2016 With A Diva Performance & Bittersweet Memories

Cristen Conger
Photo courtesy of ABC.

Dazzling in sequins and fur, Demi Lovato owned Times Square as the New Year's clock counted down to midnight. Performing her addictive hits "Cool for the Summer" and "Confident" for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, Lovato closed out 2015 on a high note, literally.
Before wowing the crowd, Lovato shared a more intimate farewell to 2015. Offstage, it was a bittersweet year for the chart-topping singer. On her Instagram, Lovato memorialized loved ones lost throughout the year: her uncle Billy, her great-grandfather Buddy and his namesake pup, as well as her Doberman Spawn.
2015. As incredible as this year was.. This year was also extremely rough. Filled with some of the highest highs, I experienced some of the lowest lows. I said hello to a lot of amazing experiences and said goodbye to many that I love but everything happens for a reason and my skin got a lot thicker this year. I learned that no matter how painful things can be, things do get easier and time really does help heal all wounds. I'm so blessed to live the life I do, with the people I love by my side. I'm hoping that 2016 will be a bit lighter with more hellos and less goodbyes but whatever next year brings I know I'm stronger than I was a year ago. Cherish the moments you have with your friends and family, take too many pictures and always find the humor in things. Life's too short for negativity and drama. Spread love, not hate and most importantly be grateful. #RIP2015.. We love and miss you already Spawn, Papa, Uncle Billy, Chris and Buddy.

In her Insta tribute, Lovato shared some wise advice we could all learn from for the coming year: "Cherish the moments you have with your friends and family, take too many pictures and always find the humor in things. Life's too short for negativity and drama. Spread love, not hate and most importantly be grateful."

And as she proved last night in Times Square, it doesn't hurt to be "Confident," either.
