2015. As incredible as this year was.. This year was also extremely rough. Filled with some of the highest highs, I experienced some of the lowest lows. I said hello to a lot of amazing experiences and said goodbye to many that I love but everything happens for a reason and my skin got a lot thicker this year. I learned that no matter how painful things can be, things do get easier and time really does help heal all wounds. I'm so blessed to live the life I do, with the people I love by my side. I'm hoping that 2016 will be a bit lighter with more hellos and less goodbyes but whatever next year brings I know I'm stronger than I was a year ago. Cherish the moments you have with your friends and family, take too many pictures and always find the humor in things. Life's too short for negativity and drama. Spread love, not hate and most importantly be grateful. #RIP2015.. We love and miss you already Spawn, Papa, Uncle Billy, Chris and Buddy.

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Dec 30, 2015 at 8:35pm PST