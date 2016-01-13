Patrick Dempsey's McDreamiest Moments In GIF Form

McDreamy is dead. Patrick Dempsey, however, is alive and well and — holy crap — about to turn 50 years old. Yes, Meredith, seriously. Clearly, he's actually a cyborg who's discovered some sort of Death Becomes Her-style anti-aging potion.



The actor's birthday is January 13, and to celebrate, we're remembering some of his finest moments as the dishiest doctor ever to touch a scalpel (sorry, McSteamy; it was close). Dr. Derek Shepherd was the kind of man who could make living in a trailer seem charming and studly. We forgave him for having a secret wife; we forgave him for temporarily choosing said wife over Meredith, then running off with the latter's panties in his pocket. Hell, we even forgave him for letting a pair of scissors near those luscious curls.



We're still working on forgiving Shonda Rhimes for cutting McDreamy's life short, but we'll always have our memories. We also have Bridget Jones' Baby to look forward to, so let's not try to shed too many tears. Happy birthday, big guy.

