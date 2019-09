Why You Get The Hiccups When You're Drunk

Of course, you can get hiccups from drinking anything too quickly. But, as Gina Sam, M.D., told Shape, drinking alcohol is particularly hiccup-inducing, since "alcohol promotes acid reflux and that could [irritate] the esophagus." This could, in turn, irritate the vagus nerve within the esophagus, which triggers those dreaded hiccups. Something else to keep in mind: If your libation of choice is beer, champagne, or anything carbonated, the additional air could also cause hiccups, which is yet another reason to opt for wine Related: The Body-Altering Effects Of Alcohol If you wind up with a nasty case of hiccups, there are plenty of suggested cures out there, both of the scientific and anecdotal variety. Dr. Sam also said that a case that lasts longer than a day or two is cause for alarm — so if you're concerned, call your doc.Hey, if all else fails, you could give J Lawr's trick a try.Related: 8 Signs You're Drinking Too Much Alcohol