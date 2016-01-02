Why You Get The Hiccups When You're Drunk

You probably already know the signs that tell you you've had a few too many drinks (ahem, texting your ex). But the one that always sneaks up on you without warning has to be the dreaded hiccups. Turns, there's a reason why we're prone to hiccups when we're drunk.
Of course, you can get hiccups from drinking anything too quickly. But, as Gina Sam, M.D., told Shape, drinking alcohol is particularly hiccup-inducing, since "alcohol promotes acid reflux and that could [irritate] the esophagus." This could, in turn, irritate the vagus nerve within the esophagus, which triggers those dreaded hiccups. Something else to keep in mind: If your libation of choice is beer, champagne, or anything carbonated, the additional air could also cause hiccups, which is yet another reason to opt for wine.
If you wind up with a nasty case of hiccups, there are plenty of suggested cures out there, both of the scientific and anecdotal variety. Dr. Sam also said that a case that lasts longer than a day or two is cause for alarm — so if you're concerned, call your doc.
Hey, if all else fails, you could give J Lawr's trick a try.
