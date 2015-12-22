Netflix clearly knows exactly what we need to jump start the new year: Degrassi's new class (minus Drake; sorry), multiple examples of why we need to save the planet, a hilarious sex comedy starring Adam Scott, and tons of Ben Stiller.



Plus, January really is the best time to snuggle up under the covers, turn off the lights, and watch Matthew Macfadyen moodily lust after Keira Knightley in Pride & Prejudice. Another perfect pick for January dreariness is the unsettling, explosive We Need To Talk About Kevin, starring Tilda Swinton as the worried mom of potential school shooter Ezra Miller. We'd advise watching it with a friend unless you don't mind never wanting to leave your house again.



January also gifts us with a reason to fall back in love with two sitcoms we haven't honestly thought about in a while, but love dearly: New Girl and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. When you come home from work, layered in sweaters and scarves, and you just need to sit on the couch and laugh, Netflix will give you Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) and Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day) in bulk packages.



What better way to enjoy the cold than by staying in!