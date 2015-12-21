If you're not already familiar with the name Iris Law, you will be very soon
The daughter of Jude Law and actress/fashion designer Sadie Frost, Iris is just 15 years old, but she's already standing out as a future influencer in the world of fashion. Last week, young Law's first major photo shoot was released, with London-based fashion label Illustrated People, and folks were immediately struck by her edgy look. Vogue.com was quick to point out that, technically, this isn't Iris' debut — she was photographed at age 2 by Steven Klein for Vogue over a decade ago, with her mom, dad, and siblings. So, yes, it appears that she has been this cool since birth.
Her older brother, Rafferty Law, is also becoming something of a darling in the industry. He was in a DKNY menswear show in June of 2014, as well as a Teen Vogue photo shoot last November. You'll be pleased to know that both siblings appear to have inherited Dad's signature piercing eyes.
It is no surprise that the brother and sister are plunging into the fashion world — their mother has her own label, Frost Fashion, and Kate Moss is a family friend. Iris currently has 10K Instagram followers, and we'll surely see that number rise as she gets more and more attention. We'll also be taking notes on her expert way with a dark lip.
