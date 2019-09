Her older brother, Rafferty Law , is also becoming something of a darling in the industry. He was in a DKNY menswear show in June of 2014, as well as a Teen Vogue photo shoot last November. You'll be pleased to know that both siblings appear to have inherited Dad's signature piercing eyes.It is no surprise that the brother and sister are plunging into the fashion world — their mother has her own label, Frost Fashion, and Kate Moss is a family friend. Iris currently has 10K Instagram followers, and we'll surely see that number rise as she gets more and more attention. We'll also be taking notes on her expert way with a dark lip.