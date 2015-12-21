



"I feel like some artists — and this isn’t shading any artist, just me trying to come up with my own explanation — the bigger they get, the more horrible they get, and the more unlikable," she said. "And I don’t care if you make an amazing album — if I don’t like you, I ain’t getting your record. I don’t want you being played in my house if I think you’re a bastard.”



Adele suggested artists might do well to stop caring so much about their social identity and just focus on the music, saying, "How am I supposed to write a real record if I’m waiting for half a million likes on a fucking photo? That ain’t real."



That being said, Adele believes finding something outside of music that makes you happy is important, and for her, that's been motherhood. Having her baby boy, Angelo, three years ago has given her life more purpose, the singer said.



“He makes me so proud of myself, and he makes me like myself so much. And I’ve always liked myself. I’ve never not liked myself. I don’t have hangups like that," she said. "But I’m so proud of myself that I made him in my belly. Cooked him in my belly and then he came out of me! This human who’s suddenly walking around and doing his own thing."



Keeping that happiness to herself has also been important to her music-making process, even if it upsets her fans. “Privacy is key to being able to write a real record, whether people like it or not,” she said. “My life has changed so much, but I’ve made the realest record I can make, and it’s the real part of me."



She also thinks an element of surprise keeps fans wanting more, and prevents them from becoming bored by the time your album drops.



“I’m not throwing shade at anybody,” she said, “but when you have a six-month build up, don’t expect me to be there the day your album comes out, because I’m bored. It doesn’t matter how amazing it is. You put seven songs out. I’ve heard the album. I’ve heard everything you want to say about it. I’ve heard it all over radio. Don’t expect me to not lose interest before it’s even happened.”



The full interview with Adele will appear in the latest issue of Time, which hits newsstands December 21.