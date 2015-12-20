

Only one song in this year's Top 40 didn't feature at least one male songwriter, and that was Little Big Town's "Girl Crush." Yes, only one song was actually written by all female writers. In total, 58.5% of this year’s Top 40 tracks were written solely by male songwriters.



Further still — when it comes to the 338 producers who worked on the songs in this year’s Top 40, only 12 of them featured a female producer. The use of the word "featured" here is very important, being that not one song out of the 178 in the Top 40 was produced solely by a woman or a female production team.



When it comes to the year in music, Fusion found that men had a hand in some element of every song on the list, while women "only helped build 6.7% of songs."

