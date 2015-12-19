Lately, we’re all Beliebers. But it wasn’t always the case. A few years ago, Justin experienced a stretch of bad publicity that would make most people want to hide under a rock forever.
When you’re a star of Justin’s magnitude, you don’t really have that option. So what did Bieber do? He became a Belieber. In Jesus.
A new GQ article tells the story of Hillsong, the church to the stars. It counts among its clientele Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kevin Durant, and even Bono. But what we’re interested in is how Justin got right with the Lord.
It all came about very suddenly. In one night, according to GQ:
“I want to know Jesus,” Justin Bieber sobbed to Pastor Carl. And so together they prayed. Suddenly, Justin was overcome by the Gospel, and he said, “Baptize me.” And Pastor Carl said, “Yes, buckaroo”—he really does call Bieber buckaroo, and now you should, too—“let’s do this. Let’s schedule a time.” But Justin Bieber couldn’t be Justin Bieber for one minute longer. “No, I want to do it now.” And Pastor Carl saw salvation in Justin’s eyes, and knew that his baptism couldn’t come quickly enough.
That kicked off a journey including a paparazzi tip, an aborted trip to a pool, and an eventual baptism in NBA star Tyson Chandler’s bathtub. It's frankly fascinating, and makes church sound a lot more fun that we remember from Sunday school.
Read the whole piece for details on the Hillsong choir, the special Hillsong hats, and what it’s like to be a hipster pastor.
