Kris Jenner Made A Bold Move After This Major Home Security Fail

Elizabeth Kiefer
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
You know what sounds terrifying? Being at home, hanging out, and finding a complete and total stranger in your house.

That's what happened to Kris Jenner earlier this week. On Thursday, TMZ reported that a Kardashian-crazed man broke into the momager's home in Hidden Hills, CA. According to a source, he pretended to be part of a crew working on Christmas decorations and claimed he had a meeting with the famous matriarch.

Jenner quickly realized that he didn't belong there. The Sheriff's deputies were alerted and arrested the man on-site.

For obvious reasons — among them, the fact that Kim Kardashian and her two kids were home at the time — Kris Jenner was furious about the security breach. So much so, in fact, that she's reportedly fired her entire team and intends on replacing them with a new force, according to TMZ.

In the meantime, Kanye West, who was also allegedly livid, has his own security detail watching over Kim and the kiddos.
