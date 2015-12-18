Sorry, grinches: You might have to click away to another story. Though the holiday season might make shopping a little too stressful for some, it can also bring about some adorable moments of happenstance. Take, for instance, a video that's going viral on Facebook.
A man in Zanesville, OH, took his daughter Sophie to Walmart earlier this month, where she spots someone wearing a white beard, a red sweater, and a jolly disposition. Naturally, he could be only one person: Santa.
"Sophie found Santa at Walmart this evening," her father, Robert Riley, posted on Facebook. "She saw him, then kept sneaking up on him. She asked him if he was Santa at first, and if you turn up the volume you can hear the rest. So cute and innocent. I love this!!"
A man in Zanesville, OH, took his daughter Sophie to Walmart earlier this month, where she spots someone wearing a white beard, a red sweater, and a jolly disposition. Naturally, he could be only one person: Santa.
"Sophie found Santa at Walmart this evening," her father, Robert Riley, posted on Facebook. "She saw him, then kept sneaking up on him. She asked him if he was Santa at first, and if you turn up the volume you can hear the rest. So cute and innocent. I love this!!"
Advertisement
Sophie found Santa at Walmart this evening. She saw him then kept sneaking up on him. She asked him if he was Santa at first and if you turn up the volume you can hear the rest. So cute and innocent. I love this!!Posted by Robert Riley on Wednesday, 9 December 2015
Luckily, Santa (real name: Roger) played along. "Santa? I've been called a lot worse," he tells Sophie. The youngster then schools Saint Nick on the concept of sharing ("You get one [cookie]," she tells him), and on reindeer cuisine ("They eat grass!").
The video has since hit more than 200,000 views — proof that people loves a little holiday spirit. Let's just hope that Sophie's parents are super-careful placing her presents under the tree this year (and plan on eating just a single cookie).
Opener credit: Photo: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images.
Advertisement