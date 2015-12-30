

Even now, when I start a show that would’ve been right up our alley, I can’t help but wish we were sharing it. We would've laughed our asses off together binging Master of None, and I wonder if I would’ve contemplated Dev and Rachel's sweet-sad relationship differently if I were still with him.



For all my wistfulness, engaging with my DVR by myself hasn't been all bad. I discovered that being a single lady has its perks when it comes to TV. I can watch what I want, when I want, with whomever I want. (That would be my cats, for the most part.) I can be shamelessly promiscuous: watch three things at once, quit a show halfway through a lousy season, or binge four different pilots in one night. How’s THAT for independent womanhood?



I'm also branching out. I don't know that I ever would've started Jessica Jones or Playing House were we still together, and now they're two of my favorites. Looking ahead, I'm planning on returning to some treasures in 2016, like Veep, House of Cards, and Game of Thrones. Now that nearly a year has passed, I'll be able to regard them as my shows, not ours.



Hell, if Selina Meyer, Claire Underwood, and the Mother of Dragons can go it alone, why can't I?

