Why This Elaborate Proposal Could Land The Groom In Jail

There's a lot to consider when it comes to planning the perfect marriage proposal. How big should the ring be? Should you invite your friends and family? Should you incorporate an elaborate flash mob? Oh, and also: Could any part of your grand gesture lead to jail time?
One Houston man probably should have thought a little longer about that last one. Vidal Valladares popped the question to his girlfriend, Michelle Wycoff, last Sunday on Houston's I-45 — literally stopping traffic in the process. A video captured of the incident (below) shows that while friends of the couple watched Valladares' declaration of love, other drivers were less than pleased with and can be heard blaring their horns in frustration. After the local ABC news outlet covered the story, Facebook erupted in a barrage of angry comments that expressed outrage over the disruptive incident.
The Texas police weren't so amused, either. According to The Houston Chronicle, police charged Valladares with obstruction of highway, a misdemeanor crime that is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Whether you think large-scale proposals are a public nuisance or a charming way to profess one's love, I think we can all agree that any proposal that puts you and your beloved in the middle of fast-moving traffic should probably be off the table.
In an interview with ABC news, Valladares and Wycoff expressed their sincere apologies, saying they were sorry if their engagement caused other drivers to be late to work. But in the end, it was worth it — she said yes.
Last night at 10pm, we told you about a marriage proposal that involved shutting down I-45. And today, we've learned charges are being filed. http://abc13.com/1123847/Posted by ABC 13 Houston on Tuesday, December 15, 2015
