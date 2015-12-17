Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had no idea what was coming when he got punched on the side of his face by an unassuming teenager standing right next to him. The video, which was uploaded by a local newspaper, shows the 60-year-old getting knocked upside the head while talking to voters in his hometown of Pontevedra. The Washington Post reports that “Rajoy “stumbled and lost his glasses, but appeared otherwise unhurt apart from a red mark on his face.”
The teenager was clearly not a Rajoy fan. He was immediately wrestled to the floor and arrested, a spokesman for the ruling People's Party told Spanish newspapers. The 17-year-old assailant was seen posing for a selfie next to Rajoy, reports Spanish newspaper El País.
VÍDEO: Primeras palabras de Mariano Rajoy tras la agresión https://t.co/f7ANc2JdQJ pic.twitter.com/VjBly690DS— EL PAÍS (@el_pais) December 16, 2015
According to the Wall Street Journal, Rajoy is the clear front-runner for this Sunday’s elections, despite Spain’s economic troubles.
Rajoy later tweeted that he was doing fine.
Me encuentro bien, voy de camino a dar un mitin en A Coruña. Sigamos construyendo una #EspañaEnSerio. MR— Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) December 16, 2015
