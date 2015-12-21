The Best & Worst Fictional Couples Of 2015

Couples on TV and in film can be aspirational or a portrait of dread. You know, the kind you hope against hope that you and your significant other don't resemble. Some of TV's bright, shiny couples can dim. Others can prove they were much more than just a random hookup. Often, they start off grating and end up becoming de-facto ads for couples counseling.



We've rounded up the couples on the big and small screens that you've been waiting to get together — and the ones that needed to break up yesterday. The ones that came together in 2015 and the ones that strengthened their bonds. But knowing TV writers, even the happiest couples could be doomed when shows return this winter. Enjoy their happiness while you can.