Michelle Dockery's Fiancé Has Died

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery was meant to celebrate her 34th birthday today. Instead, she is mourning the death of her fiancé, John Dineen.
Dineen died Sunday morning in a hospice facility in his native Ireland, the Telegraph reports. The 34-year-old is said to have died after a long battle with cancer.
Dockery reportedly flew back from the show's U.S. publicity tour in time to see Dineen. The couple had been dating since 2013, and were introduced by Dockery's co-star Allen Leech.
A spokesperson for the actress has issued a statement confirming the death.
"The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private," the statement reads.
A memorial service will take place tomorrow.
Dineen died Sunday morning in a hospice facility in his native Ireland, the Telegraph reports. The 34-year-old is said to have died after a long battle with cancer.
Dockery reportedly flew back from the show's U.S. publicity tour in time to see Dineen. The couple had been dating since 2013, and were introduced by Dockery's co-star Allen Leech.
A spokesperson for the actress has issued a statement confirming the death.
"The family is very grateful for the support and kindness they have received but would kindly request that they are left to grieve in private," the statement reads.
A memorial service will take place tomorrow.
Advertisement