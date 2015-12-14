This Woman Is The Ultimate Cat Lady

Good news — we've found the perfect video to show your friend who is "worried about you" because you're considering bringing in another kitty into your home. As long as your feline count is still only in the double, or triple digits, you're a safe distance from winning the cat lady crown.



But Lynea Lattanzio isn't cramming a bunch of cats under her care into your average home. She runs The Cat House on the Kings, a sprawling sanctuary in Parlier, California. She's currently in charge of 1,000 plus furry friends, including over 300 kittens. Think of all the cuddling possibilities!



Lattanzio obviously loves and cares about her furry charges. She's even given them the run of her house—Lattanzio herself has moved out. But finding a less cat-ruled place wasn't just for the good of the kitties. She explained, "one night they threw up in my ear, and that's when I moved."

