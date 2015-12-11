A new report from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that the number of teens and young adults who drive drunk is declining. The government survey, which asked respondents about their use of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs, was released Thursday.
In 2014, about 7% of people ages 16 to 20 who were surveyed said that they had driven "recently" while under the influence of alcohol. The Associated Press notes that just 12 years earlier, that figure was at 16%. For young people in their early 20s, meanwhile, drunk driving was more common than it was among teens, AP notes. Still, the rate is falling among that age group, too. As for marijuana, 3% of teens and young adults admitted to driving under its influence recently. That figure has been about the same since 2002, according to AP.
We're all for safety on the road. Let's hope this positive downward trend continues — even if our genes are to blame for our alcohol-fueled bad decisions.
