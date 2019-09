Diamond Rings Sealed With Your Beloved's DNA Are Now A Thing

If you're looking for a nontraditional engagement ring (or a really unique holiday gift for your loved one), a Switzerland-based start-up may have the answer. Identity Inside will make jewelry that includes a sample of your DNA, sealed beneath an embedded diamond. Robert Grass, the company's creator, previously used the "DNA fossil" technique to prevent counterfeiting in olive oil production.In a Skype interview, Grass told Refinery29 that he was prompted to use his scientific background to create these rings because he was frustrated with the lack of uniqueness in mass-market jewelry. “In the end, it’s a mass product with a perfect marketing campaign,” Grass said of traditional options. The DNA component, however, makes his jewelry truly one-of-a-kind.So far, the Identity Inside Kickstarter project has only 26 backers, but those folks have raised more than $9,000 to make the dream a reality. That's nearly halfway to the fundraising goal of $19,881, which Grass hopes to reach by December 20. Grass also explained that since he and his fellow scientists don’t have extensive backgrounds in jewelry design, he hopes that other companies will want to use Identity Inside’s technology in their own rings.