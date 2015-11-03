

"So incredibly excited to marry my best friend, the man who knows that his wisdom tooth means more to me than a diamond," she wrote. "We have never been the 'traditional couple,' why the heck start now?​​"



According to the couple, they had talked about engagement rings before but didn't want to adhere to convention, especially since Leifkes has zero interest in diamonds. So Mancoon-Unger asked his father to mail him his own wisdom tooth, which had been removed when he was younger. Then, the couple sought out a jeweler who was tasked with the most intense DIY request of all time.



The bride-to-be didn't actually see the tooth engagement ring until Mancoon-Unger popped the question. Her reaction? Pure happiness. "You truly are my better half and my best friend," Leifkes wrote in another Facebook post, featuring a photo of the happy couple. "Can't wait to be a weirdo with you and dance our way through life to Thee Oh Sees and Black Sabbath."

