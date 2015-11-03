Do you think diamond engagement rings are so overrated? Looking for a DIY-friendly way to show how much you really care? Why not try an engagement ring featuring your discarded wisdom tooth in lieu of a precious stone?
That's exactly what one California woman received from her fiancé. Carlee Alisan Leifkes, who got engaged to her boyfriend, Lucas Mancoon-Unger, on Halloween, told Buzzfeed, "Diamonds are so overrated. I don't need one to prove how much someone loves me."
Instead, her fiancé proposed with a totally non-traditional ring that contained his wisdom tooth. Yes, a wisdom-tooth engagement ring — for the bride who has everything, except maybe an appreciation for gemstones. Leifkes posted a photo of the unconventional ring on Facebook yesterday.
"So incredibly excited to marry my best friend, the man who knows that his wisdom tooth means more to me than a diamond," she wrote. "We have never been the 'traditional couple,' why the heck start now?"
"So incredibly excited to marry my best friend, the man who knows that his wisdom tooth means more to me than a diamond," she wrote. "We have never been the 'traditional couple,' why the heck start now?"
According to the couple, they had talked about engagement rings before but didn't want to adhere to convention, especially since Leifkes has zero interest in diamonds. So Mancoon-Unger asked his father to mail him his own wisdom tooth, which had been removed when he was younger. Then, the couple sought out a jeweler who was tasked with the most intense DIY request of all time.
The bride-to-be didn't actually see the tooth engagement ring until Mancoon-Unger popped the question. Her reaction? Pure happiness. "You truly are my better half and my best friend," Leifkes wrote in another Facebook post, featuring a photo of the happy couple. "Can't wait to be a weirdo with you and dance our way through life to Thee Oh Sees and Black Sabbath."
Her reaction? Pure happiness. "You truly are my better half and my best friend," Leifkes wrote in another Facebook post, featuring a photo of the happy couple. "Can't wait to be a weirdo with you and dance our way through life to Thee Oh Sees and Black Sabbath."
So, if you're an alternative bride who has an interest in orthodontia and a fiancé with some old teeth in storage — this might be just the engagement ring for you! Otherwise, may we suggest seeking other alternatives to a diamond? Perhaps an opal, ruby, or even an emerald? Anything besides a human tooth?
