It got real tonight on The Voice when America had to boot five of the top nine singers during the live semifinals. Monday night 's amazing performances made the choice difficult — Carson Daly said that eight of the top ten songs on the iTunes top singles chart are by singers from The Voice What what?!! Way to go, guys.Also this evening, a small-time country singer by the name of Dolly Parton stopped by to sing her 1971 hit "Coat Of Many Colors." (NBC is premiering a faith-based TV movie of the same name on December 10, about the country legend's childhood and early life.) She did not disappoint! What a woman. Her persona is as entertaining as her music.Tonight there were lots of tears from contestants and coaches alike, as well as heartfelt thank-yous from the singers to their mentors for taking them on this journey. Nearly every coach said that no matter what happens tonight, they're confident that their artists have a future in music — and that they'd be there to help them along.But, let's get down to business: Who got cut, and who will compete in the finale next Monday?