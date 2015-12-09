It got real tonight on The Voice when America had to boot five of the top nine singers during the live semifinals. Monday night's amazing performances made the choice difficult — Carson Daly said that eight of the top ten songs on the iTunes top singles chart are by singers from The Voice.
What what?!! Way to go, guys.
Also this evening, a small-time country singer by the name of Dolly Parton stopped by to sing her 1971 hit "Coat Of Many Colors." (NBC is premiering a faith-based TV movie of the same name on December 10, about the country legend's childhood and early life.) She did not disappoint! What a woman. Her persona is as entertaining as her music.
Tonight there were lots of tears from contestants and coaches alike, as well as heartfelt thank-yous from the singers to their mentors for taking them on this journey. Nearly every coach said that no matter what happens tonight, they're confident that their artists have a future in music — and that they'd be there to help them along.
But, let's get down to business: Who got cut, and who will compete in the finale next Monday?
First, only three lucky artists were voted through as "safe" tonight, making them three of the four finalists:
1. Jordan Smith (Team Adam)
2. Emily Ann Roberts (Team Blake)
3. Barrett Baber (Team Blake)
Sadly, we said goodbye to three artists on the spot:
1. Amy Vachal (Team Adam) — What the hell?! That's okay, I truly think Amy will make a name for herself doing more of her signature pop and hip-hop covers.
2. Braiden Sunshine (Team Gwen) — Eh, the kid's got his whole life ahead of him.
3. Shelby Brown (Team Adam) — Brown was an awesome singer and a lovable girl, but she never quite stood out for me.
And the final three singers battled it out tonight for the final slot via an instant save:
1. Zach Seabaugh — Team Blake
Song: "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw
Performance: The 17-year-old cutie did a bang-up job taking on the modern country classic.
2. Madi Davis — Team Pharrell
Song: "Don't Dream It's Over" by Crowded House
Performance: Madi brought to this performance what she has all season long: A truly unique and gorgeous voice that people love listening to. And isn't that what it's all about?
3. Jeffery Austin — Team Gwen
Song: "Make It Rain" by Ed Sheeran
Performance: Austin gave fellow redhead Sheeran a run for his money with this powerful performance. He projected a little more swagger than usual.
Winner: Jeffery Austin! I was rooting for Madi Davis all the way, but I think Austin is the sweetest and I'm so happy for him. So: Jordan Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Barrett Baber, and Jeffery Austin will compete in the live season finale next week. I'm rooting for Smith or Baber. Who do you think will come out on top?
