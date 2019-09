The live semifinals continued this week as the nine remaining contestants gave their best performances yet on this season of The Voice . The song choices were just what everyone needed to showcase their best. Barrett Baber (Team Blake) and Jordan Smith (Team Adam) tied for top performers of the night. But it's hard to imagine sending five — that's right, five — singers home tomorrow night in order to whittle it down to the final four. My picks would be Baber, Smith, Amy Vachal (Team Adam) and Madi Davis (Team Pharrell). I'm worried, though, that Zach Seabaugh and Emily Ann Roberts, talented though they are, will ebb Vachal and Davis out with their fierce fan bases. We'll see tomorrow night! Blake Shelton performed his 2014 tune "Gonna." Obviously Blake didn't know it at the time, but this song is most definitely about him taking Gwen out on a hot date, country style. Ellie Goulding also dropped in to give a performance of her latest dance-pop hit "On My Mind." She was good, but she kind of seemed a little bit like... she was lip-synching. Meh, that's disappointing. The thing with the pro performances from the coaches and guests anyway is that in reality, their vocals fall short of the contestants'. That's how you know you've got a talented bunch of singers! Don't forget to tune in tomorrow night to watch the live results — the finale is already next week.