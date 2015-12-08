If Frank Sinatra was the epitome of old-school New York style and music, then Lady Gaga is the new-wave embodiment of the Big Apple. So it made sense that the star was given the honor of singing Frank's iconic tune, the ultimate ode to NYC, "New York, New York" during the Sinatra 100: An All-Star Grammy Concert.
The concert, which aired on CBS over the weekend, was a tribute to the music legend on what would have been his 100th birthday. Lady Gaga, who has effortlessly made the transition from mainstream pop to jazzy ballads, absolutely killed it.
Donning a Rat Pack-ready tux (which she credited on Twitter) and top hat, the singer tore the roof off the place and channeled the very essence of the song and Sinatra.
Even if you've heard the song a thousand times (which, let's face it, you probably have, even if you don't live in NYC), her show-stopping rendition of the timeless tune will give you goose bumps all over again.
Lady Gaga has always been a proud New York City girl, and you can hear it in the way she belts out this song. Frankie woulda been impressed, kid.
Watch her incredible performance of "New York, New York" below, and inevitably get inspired to go be a part of it in old New York.
The concert, which aired on CBS over the weekend, was a tribute to the music legend on what would have been his 100th birthday. Lady Gaga, who has effortlessly made the transition from mainstream pop to jazzy ballads, absolutely killed it.
Donning a Rat Pack-ready tux (which she credited on Twitter) and top hat, the singer tore the roof off the place and channeled the very essence of the song and Sinatra.
Even if you've heard the song a thousand times (which, let's face it, you probably have, even if you don't live in NYC), her show-stopping rendition of the timeless tune will give you goose bumps all over again.
Lady Gaga has always been a proud New York City girl, and you can hear it in the way she belts out this song. Frankie woulda been impressed, kid.
Watch her incredible performance of "New York, New York" below, and inevitably get inspired to go be a part of it in old New York.
Advertisement