Mean Girls has probably been at the top of your alternative Christmas movie queue for a while. But kicking back to re-watch the teen classic this December isn't the only way do get some holiday cheer from the flick. You can also stage a reenactment of the iconic "Jingle Bell Rock" dance. And if you want to get the moves just right, there's a tutorial for that. YouTuber and comedian Katherine Chloé Cahoon has created a how-to video that breaks down every hip circle and thigh slap.
So, gather up your friends and host your own holiday talent show. Maybe you can even get a brave volunteer to stand in for poor, bruised Jason. Just make sure you really sell it. If the Mean Girls scene taught us anything, it's that confidence is everything. Watch the tutorial, below.
Opener Photo: Moviestore Collection/REX Shutterstock.
