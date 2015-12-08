Marque Lynche, a singer and performer who once starred on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. TMZ reports that Lynche, who also used the name Tate, was found dead by his roommate in his New York City apartment on Sunday, December 6. He was 34 years old.
Lynche was part of the same 1993-95 Mouseketeer cast that included Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling. J.C. Chasez and Keri Russell also starred on the show during this time.
In more recent years, Lynche competed on American Idol during its third season. He also appeared in an off-Broadway production of Fame.
A cause of death has yet to be determined.
Former MMC stars have posted notes about Lynche's death on social media. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans.
Today, we mourn and acknowledge the loss of the first from our Mouseketeer clan. We're not exactly sure what has happened to our brother yet, however, so much love is being sent out to his family, friends and those who cared for and loved him. Bless UP brother Marque... #MarqueTateLynche #Mouseketeer #Mousekefam #RIP
A mouseka-brother passed away this weekend & most of us are finding out today. I'm in shock. I immediately went to my album & pulled out his sweet headshot: "Jennifer, I'm gonna miss you a lot. See ya next season. Tate"...Marque Tate Lynch, our "Tater Tot", you have always been loved! I know you're at peace, & I WILL see you next season💜Prayers are going out to his family & our Disney family
