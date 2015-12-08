Former Mickey Mouse Club Star Marque Lynche Found Dead At 34

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/PhotoFest.
Marque Lynche, a singer and performer who once starred on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, has died. TMZ reports that Lynche, who also used the name Tate, was found dead by his roommate in his New York City apartment on Sunday, December 6. He was 34 years old.

Lynche was part of the same 1993-95 Mouseketeer cast that included Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling. J.C. Chasez and Keri Russell also starred on the show during this time.

In more recent years, Lynche competed on American Idol during its third season. He also appeared in an off-Broadway production of Fame.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Former MMC stars have posted notes about Lynche's death on social media. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans.

Advertisement

More from News