Today, we mourn and acknowledge the loss of the first from our Mouseketeer clan. We're not exactly sure what has happened to our brother yet, however, so much love is being sent out to his family, friends and those who cared for and loved him. Bless UP brother Marque... #MarqueTateLynche #Mouseketeer #Mousekefam #RIP

A photo posted by Rhona Bennett (@officialmissrnb) on Dec 7, 2015 at 3:58pm PST