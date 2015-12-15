Xo (Andrea Navedo) senses Rogelio's sadness and asks what's wrong. He explains that he sometimes needs to discuss his feelings of sadness about the fact that she kept Jane from him for 23 years with Michael, and he can no longer do that. It's a touching moment, watching a father who truly regrets missing the first two decades of his daughter's life voice his inner torment about it. It also explains why Jane has zero tolerance for people who lie or withhold information from her.



And speaking of people who lie, let's discuss that snake Wesley Masters (Brian Jordan Alvarez), Jane's fake friend from graduate school. He only buddied up to Jane to get dirt on the Solanos for an exposé he was writing about the family for a local magazine. The only reason I'm mentioning him here is because of how awesome it is to watch Jane go off on him in this episode.



Plus, Wesley does serve a purpose. He's supposed to be a TA next semester, a position Jane desperately needs when it comes to light that the scholarship she thinks she has for graduate school had actually been invented and paid for by Rogelio. Now that he's broke, he can no longer pay.



Jane begs hot professor (he probably has a name, but I'm just going to call him hot professor for the sake of this recap because let's be real, Adam Rodriguez is super hot) for a TA position, and he encourages her to enter a short story contest with a cash prize instead. At the end of the episode, he reveals that he secretly got snaky Wesley kicked out of school for violating his fellow student's confidentiality, and Jane now has his TA position. Score one for hot professor.



By the time the episode ends, things are looking pretty great for the Villanuevas. Jane can continue at school thanks to the TA position. They locate the missing angel for the top of their Christmas tree (Michael took it home from Mateo's christening and returned it right in time for the holidays, making him a knight in shining armor, just like he is in the short story Jane writes for the contest). Alba's green card arrives. Rogelio finds his next passion project. Christmas miracles abound in the Villanueva household.



Unfortunately, things aren't looking so great for Petra (Yael Grobglas). After she confesses everything that's happened in the past few months to Rafael, she feels like a huge burden has been lifted. Her blood pressure has been extremely high, which is unhealthy for someone in her condition (she's pregnant). It seems like having someone with whom she can share this metaphorical load will help ease her stress, especially because Rafael not only believes Petra, he also understands her more than ever before.



Not everyone can have a happy ending, though. Rafael encourages Petra to turn her mother into the police for murdering Ivan, a henchman. Right when Petra's about to do just that, her mother flips the script and has the police arrest Petra for Ivan's murder. We, of course, get the ol' "To be continued..."



And that's how they wish you a Merry Christmas, Jane the Virgin-style, I guess. See you next year!