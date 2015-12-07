Most of the time, writer's block comes with a fair amount of mental anguish. But for Adele, the reason she had such a hard time coming up with tracks for her newest album had nothing to do with that. Turns out: She was too happy to write.
"I found it impossible for a while. I didn't know what I wanted to write about," the record-breaking singer told the Today's Matt Lauer. "What's wrong," she revealed, "is I wasn't sad."
"I've never been happier," she added. "And I've never been healthier. So I'm good."
Adele went on to say that it wasn't until she pushed herself to write outside the subject of heartbreak that she hit her stride again. "'Hello' is just about reconnecting with everyone else and myself," the English chanteuse explained. "From the other side... I couldn't get over my guilt of leaving my kid to go and write a record and stuff like that. So [it's] getting over that — getting on the other side of that. It was just, you know, it's in general, just hello to everyone."
Watch a clip from the interview below, and head over to Today for the full video.
"I found it impossible for a while. I didn't know what I wanted to write about," the record-breaking singer told the Today's Matt Lauer. "What's wrong," she revealed, "is I wasn't sad."
"I've never been happier," she added. "And I've never been healthier. So I'm good."
Adele went on to say that it wasn't until she pushed herself to write outside the subject of heartbreak that she hit her stride again. "'Hello' is just about reconnecting with everyone else and myself," the English chanteuse explained. "From the other side... I couldn't get over my guilt of leaving my kid to go and write a record and stuff like that. So [it's] getting over that — getting on the other side of that. It was just, you know, it's in general, just hello to everyone."
Watch a clip from the interview below, and head over to Today for the full video.
Advertisement