John Stamos is having something of a comeback. In what is arguably its pinnacle thus far, the Fuller House star revealed his full moon in a photo shoot for Paper.Uncle Jesse seems to have forgotten his pants for his feature in connection with the mag's #Fandemonium issue , which celebrates stars with devoted internet fan bases. Not that anyone minds, since the photo will surely incite said fan base to cry, "Have mercy!"He may play a grandpa on Fox's Grandfathered , but there's nothing old and wrinkly about the 52-year-old actor. Well, at least we know is bottom is as smooth as a baby's.Stamos told the magazine that the shoot is the craziest thing he's done all year. This was before admitting that dropping trou is also the most attention-seeking thing he's done this year.