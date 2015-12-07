John Stamos is having something of a comeback. In what is arguably its pinnacle thus far, the Fuller House star revealed his full moon in a photo shoot for Paper.
Uncle Jesse seems to have forgotten his pants for his feature in connection with the mag's #Fandemonium issue, which celebrates stars with devoted internet fan bases. Not that anyone minds, since the photo will surely incite said fan base to cry, "Have mercy!"
He may play a grandpa on Fox's Grandfathered , but there's nothing old and wrinkly about the 52-year-old actor. Well, at least we know is bottom is as smooth as a baby's.
Stamos told the magazine that the shoot is the craziest thing he's done all year. This was before admitting that dropping trou is also the most attention-seeking thing he's done this year.
Stamos, who will appear in My Big Fat Wedding 2, revealed to Paper that his latest binge-watch was Inside Amy Schumer, he "gravitates more" toward Twitter, and has never edited his own Wikipedia page. Though, he doesn't mind when others edit it for him, especially when they have a sense of humor.
"Someone else edited in that I had done a bunch or porno films with very funny titles," Stamos said. "Clever."
