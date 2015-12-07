It's a good day for Kendrick Lamar. The rapper received 11 nominations — the most of any artist — for the 58th annual Grammy awards. Lamar's album, To Pimp A Butterfly, is up for Album Of The Year, competing alongside Taylor Swift's 1989 and The Weeknd's Beauty Behind The Madness. Swift and The Weeknd each received seven nominations, the second highest amount behind Lamar.
Worth noting: Swift and Lamar actually share two of their nominations. Their collaboration "Bad Blood" is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance and Best Music Video. Swift's "Blank Space" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" is also represented in both of those categories.
Alabama Shakes' Sound & Color and Chris Stapleton's Traveller are also up for the coveted Album Of The Year. Meanwhile, newbies like Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor are up for Best New Artist. Drake has collected five nominations, including one for Best Rap Album, where he will compete opposite Lamar and Nicki Minaj.
The Grammys will air on Feb. 15. Check out the details below.
Album Of The Year
Sound & Color — Alabama Shakes
To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar
Traveller — Chris Stapleton
1989 — Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind The Madness — The Weeknd
Record Of The Year
"Really Love" — D'Angelo And The Vanguard
"Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars
"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran
"Blank Space" — Taylor Swift
"Can't Feel My Face" — The Weeknd
Song Of The Year
"Alright" — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Blank Space" — Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Girl Crush" — Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)
"See You Again" — Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth & Cameron Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth)
"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Head here to see the full list of nominations.
Worth noting: Swift and Lamar actually share two of their nominations. Their collaboration "Bad Blood" is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group performance and Best Music Video. Swift's "Blank Space" is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" is also represented in both of those categories.
Alabama Shakes' Sound & Color and Chris Stapleton's Traveller are also up for the coveted Album Of The Year. Meanwhile, newbies like Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor are up for Best New Artist. Drake has collected five nominations, including one for Best Rap Album, where he will compete opposite Lamar and Nicki Minaj.
The Grammys will air on Feb. 15. Check out the details below.
Album Of The Year
Sound & Color — Alabama Shakes
To Pimp A Butterfly — Kendrick Lamar
Traveller — Chris Stapleton
1989 — Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind The Madness — The Weeknd
Record Of The Year
"Really Love" — D'Angelo And The Vanguard
"Uptown Funk" — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars
"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran
"Blank Space" — Taylor Swift
"Can't Feel My Face" — The Weeknd
Song Of The Year
"Alright" — Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Anthony Spears & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"Blank Space" — Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Girl Crush" — Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)
"See You Again" — Andrew Cedar, Justin Franks, Charles Puth & Cameron Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth)
"Thinking Out Loud" — Ed Sheeran & Amy Wadge, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Head here to see the full list of nominations.
Advertisement