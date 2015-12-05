A New York-based artist is giving a literal interpretation of the amazing name for the classic ladies’ wear, making scarves printed with images from inside her vagina.
The classic '70s bow-front blouse is called a “pussy bow,” and artist Christen Clifford is taking it seriously. She’s printing silk scarves in the style, using apparently abstract patterns which are actually photos taken of the inside of her vagina. She told MTV News that the project stems from her desire to erase the shame and stigma that surrounds female bodies and sexuality. “I grew up with so much shame about my body and my sexuality and I don’t want that for anyone else,” she said. “Shame makes you feel like you yourself are inherently bad.”
The scarves are actually super pretty — apparently, the inside of a vagina is mostly done in attractive shades of pink and purple. The blue tones come from vaginal mucus, which sounds unpleasant until you realize just how gorgeous it looks.
While Clifford has been selling the scarves for some time, she’s recently decided to start pitching them for a good cause. Since the Planned Parenthood shooting on November 27, she’s begun to donate 10% of every purchase to Planned Parenthood. So it’s for a good cause, it’s stylish, it’s pretty — go get one! Just be forewarned: much like their namesake, “dimensions vary slightly.”
OPENER IMAGE: Associated Press.
