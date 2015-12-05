For iconic Icelandic singer Björk, her throat itself is cause to sing. The new video for “Mouth Mantra,” off her 2015 masterpiece Vulnicura, goes radically deep into the subject — literally — with kaleidoscopic twists and turns inside Björk’s mouth.
Virtuosic filmmaker Jesse Kanda directed the darkly beautiful video in a first-ever collaboration between the two avant-garde artists. In an exclusive with Dazed, both artists reveal their vision for the ambitious project.
To Björk, “Mouth Mantra” is a “little therapeutic song about the throat.” For Kanda, it’s about the power of vulnerability. He tells Dazed of the year-long production process: “Making this video was as much a terrifying horrific experience to me as it was a dream come true and pure ecstasy.”
Technologically and artistically, the video is another groundbreaking move for an artist from whom we’ve learned to expect nothing but the best in bizarrity. But we’re almost more impressed by Björk’s stellar dental hygiene. Have floss at hand as you watch the video, courtesy of Dazed, below.
Virtuosic filmmaker Jesse Kanda directed the darkly beautiful video in a first-ever collaboration between the two avant-garde artists. In an exclusive with Dazed, both artists reveal their vision for the ambitious project.
To Björk, “Mouth Mantra” is a “little therapeutic song about the throat.” For Kanda, it’s about the power of vulnerability. He tells Dazed of the year-long production process: “Making this video was as much a terrifying horrific experience to me as it was a dream come true and pure ecstasy.”
Technologically and artistically, the video is another groundbreaking move for an artist from whom we’ve learned to expect nothing but the best in bizarrity. But we’re almost more impressed by Björk’s stellar dental hygiene. Have floss at hand as you watch the video, courtesy of Dazed, below.
Advertisement