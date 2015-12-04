This Is What Breakfast Looks Like Around The World

Despite always waking up way too late to eat anything substantial, breakfast is our favorite meal of the day (which is why we absolutely make up for it when it comes to brunch). So, of course we're immensely jealous of the couple behind Symmetry Breakfast, Michael Zee and Mark van Beek. They post a gorgeous (and perfectly symmetrical) breakfast pic to Instagram every morning, featuring food from around the world.
It all started when the pair moved in together and Michael made Mark and himself a breakfast that fortuitously turned out to be perfectly symmetrical. An idea was born, and the rest of the world caught on quickly. As of now, Symmetry Breakfast has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram.
We asked Michael to share some of his favorite breakfasts with us; the dishes he chose represent a smorgasbord of cultures. Check out some symmetrical culinary globetrotting, ahead.
