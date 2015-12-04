Stone Temple Pilots' Scott Weiland Found Dead At 48

Scott Weiland, the frontman for rock groups Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, has died.
The 48-year-old singer was found dead on the tour bus for his new band, The Wildabouts, a post on his Facebook page confirmed early this morning.
"Scott Weiland, best known as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, passed away in his sleep while on a tour stop in Bloomington, Minnesota, with his band The Wildabouts," the Facebook post reads. "At this time we ask that the privacy of Scott’s family be respected."
According to NME, Weiland's death is being investigated by the local sheriff's office, who released this media statement.
"On Dec. 3rd at 8:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive adult male in a recreational motor vehicle located in the 2200 block of Killebrew Drive," the statement reads. "Officers arrived and determined the adult male was deceased."
Born Scott Kline, Weiland rose to fame in the '90s thanks to STP hits like "Vasoline," "Plush," "Creep," Big Empty," and "Interstate Love Song." He later formed the supergroup Velvet Revolver with former members of Guns N' Roses, including Slash. He leaves behind two children, and a wife, photographer Jamie Wachtel.
Musicians including Dave Navarro, Ryan Adams, Krist Novoselic, and Travis Barker have expressed their condolences on social media.
Take a moment to relive Weiland's incredible vocals with these classic songs below.
