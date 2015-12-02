This mashup might be the easiest way to play a yearend round of pop culture catch-up. The track from DJ Earworm, "United States of Pop 2015 (50 Shades of Pop)," squeezes 50 chart-toppers from 2015 into just more than five minutes. It's the perfect primer for anyone who finds it hard to believe that any song was released this year other than "Hello."
DJ Earworm (a.k.a. Jordan Roseman) has been creating annual mashup videos for nine years. This year, he's woven together hits from a variety of genres. Artists featured on the track include Adele, Drake, and Justin Bieber. Roseman described this year's video to Billboard as "a more eclectic mix than it was five years ago."
But not everything has changed since his first video in 2007. Both his 2007 and 2015 videos feature songs by Rihanna and Maroon 5. Relive the year in pop music, below.
DJ Earworm (a.k.a. Jordan Roseman) has been creating annual mashup videos for nine years. This year, he's woven together hits from a variety of genres. Artists featured on the track include Adele, Drake, and Justin Bieber. Roseman described this year's video to Billboard as "a more eclectic mix than it was five years ago."
But not everything has changed since his first video in 2007. Both his 2007 and 2015 videos feature songs by Rihanna and Maroon 5. Relive the year in pop music, below.
OPENER IMAGE: GHNASSIA/NMA2016/SIPA/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement